A 59-year-old man was shot and killed in Northwest Baltimore Sunday morning.

Baltimore Police responded at 5:10 a.m. after reports of a shooting at the 3900 block of Penhurst Avenue in the city’s West Arlington neighborhood.

They arrived to find the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. According to a police statement, officers rendered aid until medical personnel arrived and, at 5:23, pronounced him dead.

The victim remains unidentified and police have not established a motive for the killing. Baltimore Police homicide detectives are investigating the case.