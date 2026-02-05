A 53-year-old man from Massachusetts was struck and killed by a car near Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport early Thursday morning, Anne Arundel County Police said.

Around 12:50 a.m., police were called to Aviation Boulevard and Amtrak Way for a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian, police said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe a driver in a 1998 Honda Civic was traveling north on Aviation Boulevard when they hit a pedestrian walking in the roadway.

The pedestrian, identified as Benjamin Kirchmyer of Franklin, Massachusetts, was pronounced dead on the scene by emergency responders.

The driver of the Civic, identified as a 43-year-old from Baltimore, remained at the scene and had no reported injuries.

Police have not released the driver’s name or announced criminal charges. The Anne Arundel County Police Department Crash Reconstruction Team is investigating.

A BWI spokesperson said the crash and investigation did not affect airport traffic or operations.