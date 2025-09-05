State officials are investigating the cause of house a fire in Salisbury that killed two people this morning.

The victims were identified as the 79-year-old wife and 85-year-old husband who owned the house, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

Around 2 a.m., a neighbor called 911 to report a fire at 1315 Middleneck Drive. Firefighters arrived at the two-story, single-family home to find “heavy fire,” and brought the two victims from inside for CPR before they were taken to the hospital, the fire marshal’s office said in a statement.

They were transported to a hospital by ambulance and later pronounced dead, officials said.

Deputy state fire marshals determined the fire began in the living room, but the exact cause is under investigation. Officials said investigators did not find evidence of arson and are looking at potential accidental causes, including an overloaded electrical surge protector.

Officials said they did not find smoke alarms in the house.

“Our hearts break for the victims and their families,” Acting State Fire Marshal Jason Mowbray said in a statement. “This tragedy is a devastating reminder of the importance of working smoke alarms and practicing fire safety.”

The Office of the State Fire Marshal did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is an ongoing story.