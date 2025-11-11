The Fairland man accused of fatally shooting his wife last week had a history of abusing her, and the two were divorcing, according to a court record charging him with murder.

Neighbors told police that Edwin Javier Aragon, 58, who allegedly killed his wife at their Fairland home following an argument on Thursday, had a gun and that his wife was afraid for her life.

Sarahi Concepcion Aragon-Cruz, 54, would stay stay with neighbors or friends “just to be away from her husband,” the charging document said.

Witnesses also told police that Aragon would hit the victim “hard enough to bruise her.”

He is charged with first-degree murder and using a handgun during a felony.

According to the charging document, one neighbor told police that he had seen a gun sticking out of Aragon’s pants pocket several weeks earlier. Another neighbor told police that Aragon was acting erratically, drinking more and was prone to outbursts.

Friends dropped Aragon off at his house prior to the killing and intended to drive off, but their car broke down.

Minutes later, according to the charging document, Aragon came out of the home, in the 3000 block of Memory Lane, and told his friends “something bad had happened.”

A tenant who rents the basement in the home where the killing occurred told police she heard arguing between the couple followed by a loud bang and went upstairs to see what had happened. She found Aragon-Cruz on the floor and Aragon running out the front door.

Aragon-Cruz told the tenant: “I’m shot, call 911,” according to the charging document.

First responders attempted to save Aragon-Cruz but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

After fleeing the home, Aragon turned himself in around 8:30 p.m. Saturday to the 3rd District station on Milestone Drive in Colesville, police said.

The victim’s son, according to the charging document, told police that his father asked him weeks ago for help finding a gun and that he wanted one because of an ongoing dispute with a neighbor.

After the shooting, Aragon’s son told police he tried but was unable to reach his father, according to the charging document.

Aragon was being held without bond Tuesday at the Montgomery County Detention Center. It was unclear if he had retained an attorney.