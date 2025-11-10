The husband of a woman fatally shot in a Fairland home last week turned himself in on Saturday, Montgomery County Police said Monday.

Edwin Javier Aragon allegedly killed his wife, 54-year-old Sarahi Concepcion Aragon-Cruz on Thursday.

Police said they immediately identified Aragon, 58, as a suspect.

The couple argued inside the Fairland home before Aragon fatally shot her and then left, they said.

The shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Memory Lane. First responders attempted to save Aragon-Cruz’s life but she was pronounced dead on scene.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Aragon with first-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony.

He turned himself in Saturday about 8:30 p.m. at police’s 3rd District Station on Milestone Drive in Colesville, police said.

Aragon is being held in jail without bond. It was unclear Monday afternoon if he had retained an attorney