The husband of a woman fatally shot in a Fairland home last week turned himself in on Saturday, Montgomery County Police said Monday.
Edwin Javier Aragon allegedly killed his wife, 54-year-old Sarahi Concepcion Aragon-Cruz on Thursday.
Police said they immediately identified Aragon, 58, as a suspect.
The couple argued inside the Fairland home before Aragon fatally shot her and then left, they said.
The shooting occurred about 5:40 p.m. at a home in the 3000 block of Memory Lane. First responders attempted to save Aragon-Cruz’s life but she was pronounced dead on scene.
Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Aragon with first-degree murder and use of a handgun in the commission of a felony.
He turned himself in Saturday about 8:30 p.m. at police’s 3rd District Station on Milestone Drive in Colesville, police said.
Aragon is being held in jail without bond. It was unclear Monday afternoon if he had retained an attorney
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.