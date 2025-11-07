Police are searching for a man who fatally shot a woman Thursday inside a Silver Spring home, said Montgomery County Police.
Police said they will release her name after they notify her family. A male suspect, “known the victim,” shot her and left the scene.
The incident occurred about 5:43 p.m. in the 3000 block of Memory Lane. Officers and personnel with Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service responded to a shooting and found the woman with an apparent gunshot wound.
Emergency responders attempted to save the woman but pronounced her dead on scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Comments
Welcome to The Banner's subscriber-only commenting community. Please review our community guidelines.