Police are searching for a man who fatally shot a woman Thursday inside a Silver Spring home, said Montgomery County Police.

Police said they will release her name after they notify her family. A male suspect, “known the victim,” shot her and left the scene.

The incident occurred about 5:43 p.m. in the 3000 block of Memory Lane. Officers and personnel with Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service responded to a shooting and found the woman with an apparent gunshot wound.

Emergency responders attempted to save the woman but pronounced her dead on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.