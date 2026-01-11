Baltimore County Police are investigating after a string of burglaries at Catonsville businesses early Sunday morning.

Police responded at 5:40 a.m. to a commercial burglary alarm at the 700 block of Frederick Road. Officers found signs of a break-in according to a statement by Baltimore County Police spokesperson Anthony Shelton, Jr.

While investigating, police say they were informed of overnight burglaries at other area businesses.

Sue Tark, an employee at Taneytown Deli on Frederick Road, said that burglars targeted the business’ cash register, taking money and damaging the register during the break-in.

A Sunday morning post in the Catonsville Facebook group shows smashed windows and a police presence at several businesses on Frederick Road.

The Baltimore County Burglary Unit is handling the investigation.