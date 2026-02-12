A Frederick man has been charged with vehicular manslaughter in connection with an August crash that killed a pedestrian in Germantown, Montgomery County Police said on Thursday.

Dione Jordan, 27, was allegedly speeding in a 45-mph zone in a Toyota Corolla on Aug. 20.

Police said he accelerated past a traffic signal that was turning from green to yellow at 70 mph. Attempting to make it through before the light turned red, he allegedly struck and killed Branden Williams, 34.

Williams, who was crossing the road about 40 feet south of the nearest crosswalk, near the intersection of Frederick Road and Ridge Road, was pronounced dead on scene.

Jordan was arrested on Feb. 4. He is charged with manslaughter by vehicle – gross negligence.

It was unclear on Thursday afternoon if Jordan had retained an attorney.