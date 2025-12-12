A driver who went into cardiac arrest Friday morning was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Cloverly and died, Montgomery County Police said.

The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. at the intersection of Good Hope Road and Good Hope Drive in Greater Silver Spring. Police and fire personnel were called to the intersection on a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a Ford F-150 pickup and an Acura RDX.

“First responders found the driver of the Acura in cardiac arrest; despite lifesaving efforts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said.

As of Friday afternoon, police had not identified the deceased driver. The driver’s name was expected to be released after family notifications.

A man driving the pickup and a 4-year-old child were hospitalized with injuries that were considered serious but not life-threatening.

The driver of the Acura, which was traveling westbound, crossed the centerline and struck the pickup, which was in an eastbound lane, police said.

The police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating.