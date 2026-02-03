Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport closed its two commercial runways to all flights Monday over a maintenance issue, airport officials confirmed.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a ground stop for more than an hour at the Anne Arundel County-based airport until 5:45 p.m. Monday while both of BWI’s commercial runways were being repaired, airport spokesperson Jonathan Dean said.

A pothole near the intersection of the two runways prompted the repairs and caused the stoppage, Dean said. One of the runways has now reopened, and the other is expected to reopen Tuesday morning, he said.

“We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of our travelers and airline partners during this critical pavement repair,” Dean said in an email.

That statement appeared to conflict with the FAA’s website Monday evening, which indicated that the ground delay may still be in effect. The FAA’s website shows a ground delay at BWI from 6:15 p.m. to about 9 p.m.

Transportation data company Flight Aware showed over 100 delays at BWI Monday.