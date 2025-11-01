Bob Ross would’ve called it a “happy little surprise.”

A painting by the beloved TV artist sold for $47,500 at a Towson auction Friday — more than $10,000 above what auctioneers expected.

Bidding for the painting, called “Lake with Cabin & Trees,” started at $10,000 on Friday, the auction website said. Alex Cooper Auctioneers priced the painting to likely sell between $20,000 to $30,000, but was sold to an online buyer for $47,500.

The 1987 oil painting was originally gifted by Bob Ross to his personal friends, Sidney and Dorothy Knudsen, according to Alex Cooper Auctioneers. The couple passed it down to their daughter, Arlene Alascio, who left it to the painting’s current owner, her brother-in-law, Sam Alascio.

Ross left his signature on the painting, as well as an inscription that says “To Sid and Dorothy, Two very special friends - wishing you both every success - Happy Painting, Bob Ross, 1987.”

The auctioneers said they will keep buyer’s information private.

Ross was an American painter who was well-known for his PBS television series called “The Joy of Painting.” In the show, Ross taught viewers how to paint in a 30-minute episode, but he was most beloved by viewers for his calm and happy persona. He often painted natural landscapes.

The painting that sold on Friday features a waterway, a wood cabin and a canopy of trees under a cotton-candy colored sky.