A Bel Air community is in mourning after a 16-year-old girl was killed in a crash involving a school bus Thursday afternoon.

Hundreds gathered on the field at C. Milton Wright High School on Friday night, including classmates, teachers, coaches, close friends, and the family of 16-year-old Blake Elliot.

“I thought I was going to be okay,” Elliot’s father said during an emotional vigil.

Shortly after school let out on Thursday afternoon, Elliot’s boyfriend, 17-year-old Zach Griffin, was driving on Route 543 with her in the passenger’s seat.

While they were waiting to make a left turn onto Crescent Knoll Drive, they were rear-ended by another car, pushing them into the path of an oncoming school bus.

Griffin was critically injured and remains in the hospital.

“The loss has taken a toll on everyone who loved her,” Blake’s cousin said. “It has reminded us how quick things can change.”

In an instant, a funny, athletic and vibrant girl’s life, as her close friends and family described her, was cut short.

“One of my favorite people in the world...Every time I walked into the door, she always had to crack a joke or call me annoying,” Elliot’s cousin recalled.

Now on the field where she loved to play to soccer, her loved ones are leaning on each other for support as they navigate this new reality.

“Make no mistake about it…we’re devastated…but you guys are helping put us back together,” Blake’s dad affirmed. “I want to thank you all for being here…on behalf of my family...We love you guys.”

The driver who rear-ended the teens is a 39-year-old man.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and his name has not been released.

The community has raised almost $50,000 to help with Griffin’s recovery.

