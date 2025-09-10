Bird flu was recently detected in a backyard Anne Arundel County flock, the Maryland Department of Agriculture announced Wednesday, bringing the total outbreaks across the state this year to 10.

The flock presumptively tested positive, MDA said in a news release, and further samples are being tested by national officials for confirmation. MDA shared that the birds on the property were killed to curb the spread.

MDA officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 10 cases of bird flu detected in Maryland this year are a significant increase from five in 2022 and only one in both 2023 and 2024, according to the MDA.

Anne Arundel County has had three cases, and Caroline and Montgomery counties have both had two. Bird flu has also been detected in Dorchester, Queen Anne’s and Worcester counties.

There’s been a rise in bird flu across the U.S. this year that’s led to 70 human cases and one death, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports, though none was in Maryland. The airborne respiratory disease can spread from wild birds to poultry, cattle, cats and humans.

Bird flu has been detected in over 14,000 animals across the country this year, data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture shows. Still, the CDC maintains that the public health risk of bird flu is low.