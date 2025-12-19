A 28-year-old man who pulled over to assist a disabled vehicle on Interstate 695 in Baltimore County died Thursday night after another driver crashed into the disabled vehicle, the Maryland State Police said.

The dead driver has been identified as Faith Tingen Tikum, of Parkville. The driver of the first disabled vehicle, which was a Toyota Camry, has been identified as Pavert Ngeh, 23.

The driver who police said crashed into the Camry has been identified as 28-year-old Mariah Coren Mason-Johnson, who was driving a BMW.

Police are continuing to investigate and said charges are pending the outcome of that investigation. Police said they believe “impairment may have been a factor” in the crash.

Shortly after 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, Maryland State Police troopers were called to the outer loop of I-695 in Woodlawn near Security Boulevard for a reported three-vehicle crash.

Ngeh’s vehicle, the Camry, was in the left lane of the highway with its hazard lights on after becoming inoperable, police said. Tikum pulled in front of the Camry in a Honda HR-V and got out of his vehicle to assist Ngeh, police said.

For “unknown reasons,” Mason-Johnson crashed into the back of the disabled Camry, which crashed into the Honda, which struck Tikum and Ngeh, police said.

Tikum, Ngeh and Mason-Johnson were all taken to a hospital. Tikum was declared dead at the hospital. Maryland State Police did not say how severely Mason-Johnson and Ngeh were injured, or whether they remained hospitalized as of Friday morning.

Officials closed three lanes of I-695 for about 3.5 hours to investigate the crash, police said.

This story may be updated.