A 70-year-old Howard County man was killed, and two others were injured after two cars crashed on Monday in Aberdeen, police said.

Kelvin Bennett, of Ellicott City, was declared dead at the scene, according to the Aberdeen Police Department. He was a passenger in a Nissan Maxima that was being driven by a 63-year-old man, according to the police.

The driver was taken to UM Upper Chesapeake Medical Center in Aberdeen to be treated.

The other driver, a 23-year-old man, was taken to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center by Maryland State Police Medevac and was in critical condition.

Aberdeen officers responded to the two-vehicle collision on the 200 block of S. Philadelphia Blvd. along Route 40 around 6:51 p.m. on Monday. The Harford County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction Unit also responded to the scene.

No one has been criminally charged, but officers are still investigating.