Jill Ortman-Fouse, a community organizer in Silver Spring, said she couldn’t stop thinking Thursday about the woman killed by an ICE agent in Minneapolis on Wednesday.

“I had to turn my anguish into action,” she told The Banner. “It’s tragic, and we have to get involved. We have to make a statement. We can’t sleep on this.”

Renee Nicole Good, 37, was a U.S. citizen and mother of three. The Associated Press reported that she and her partner encountered ICE after dropping Good’s 6-year-old off at school. Bystander video shows an officer approaching her car. Another ICE officer fires into the vehicle, killing Good.

Ortman-Fouse said she organized a protest because she knew many of her neighbors also felt outraged.

She said the protest came together faster than any she had ever organized. She started planning in the early afternoon on Thursday. Word spread via social media and neighborhood email lists. Several dozen people gathered with her starting at 3:30 p.m. on the Colesville Road overpass of the Capital Beltway in Silver Spring.

“I think a lot of people feel like this was the last straw,” Ortman-Fouse said of Good’s death. “Even in our area, guns being pulled, people being thrown on the ground, people being dragged. It’s in our community. We can’t turn a blind eye to it. We have to wake everybody up.”

Word of a protest in Silver Spring spread via social media and neighborhood email lists Thursday afternoon. It began at 3:30 p.m., just ahead of rush hour. (Rondez Green/The Banner)

Ortman-Fouse said she picked the location in part because of its visibility. She hung a handmade sign that read “ICE KILLS” over the Beltway barrier. Other signs read “HONK TO SAY NO TO ICE” and “DE-ICE MINNEAPOLIS.”

Passing cars honked in support.

Protestor Michael Rubinstein said he chose to simply write Good’s name on his homemade sign, made from a cardboard box, to pay homage to her.

“I’m appalled at the brutal murder of an innocent citizen,” he said. “I think it could happen to anyone ... it could happen here. This may very well be a turning point.”