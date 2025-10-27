A man was shot and his dog was killed by officers who responded to a call for a reported animal bite in Baltimore on Sunday, according to police.

Baltimore Police officers were called to a home in the 900 block of St. Paul Street for a report of an “aggressive” dog that had bitten the owner.

Officers spoke with the 33-year-old owner through the door of the home and attempted to have him secure the dog in a room, but “that was unsuccessful,” police said.

The dog again attacked the owner inside the home, police said, and continued as the man got out of the house.

Police said two officers fired weapons, killing the dog and striking the man in the leg. The man was taken to the hospital in stable condition after suffering a gunshot wound and several bite wounds.

The Baltimore Police Department’s Special Investigations Response Team is investigating.

