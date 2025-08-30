Baltimore Police is expanding its presence in the downtown entertainment hubs, including Fells Point, the Inner Harbor and sports stadiums, to decrease crime in the areas ahead of football season and major events like the Maryland Cycling Classic, officials announced Thursday.

The Entertainment District Unit of the Baltimore Police Department launched on Aug. 10 and is active during day and evening shifts as a supplement to patrol operations, officials said in a news release.

Their responsibilities, per the news release, is to address dirt bike activity, conduct business checks, enforce parking and traffic rules and seize illegal firearms among other tasks to surrounding residents’ “quality-of-life concerns.”

“The Entertainment District Unit is about more than just enforcement, it’s about creating safe, welcoming spaces where people can enjoy all the great things that Baltimore has to offer,” Police Commissioner Richard Worley said in the news release. ”Through proactive policing and collaboration, we’re working to reduce crime, address quality-of-life concerns, while building stronger connections with our community and partners.”

Entertainment District Unit officers currently patrol Federal Hill, Fells Point, Harbor Point and the Inner Harbor.

Officials said Entertainment District Unit officers in these areas have already conducted over 1,100 business checks, issued more than 70 traffic and parking citations, made seven arrests and seized three guns.

Baltimoreans will soon spot them in Camden Yards, Canton Square, Horseshoe Casino and M&T Bank Stadium — just in time for football season.