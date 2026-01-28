Baltimore Police are investigating a “suspicious death” of a man with trauma to the head in downtown Baltimore.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Market Place around 2:12 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a news release.

The man was found at a busy intersection, near Baltimore Soundstage and Lockwood Place Shopping center, home to a Marshalls store. There are several restaurants nearby, including Fogo de Chão and The Capital Grille, and offices like the Maryland Department of Assessments and Taxation and WSP, a consulting company.

The man’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death. The man has not been identified.

Anyone with information on the case should contact detectives at 410-396-2100.

There have been nine homicides in Baltimore in January, according to the police. There were 11 homicides in the city this time last year.