2025 was a year colored by tragedy, resilience and joy.
We marked the 10th anniversary of the death of Freddie Gray; the 150th year of the Preakness, held at Pimlico Race Course for the last time before demolition; historic flooding in Westernport; and mass overdoses in Baltimore’s Penn North neighborhood.
Our photojournalists — both staff and freelance — followed the journey of blue crabs from the gulf shores of Louisiana to Maryland dinner plates, and students trying to navigate hourslong commutes to get to school. With a new presidential administration, we saw the rise in ICE-led detentions in immigrant communities, and told the stories of families torn apart by deportation.
We also saw communities come together — celebrating graduations and family traditions, feeding neighbors when benefits dried up, showing up to protest, coming together to revel in art, music, and culture, and finding ways to support each other through even the worst times.
There were so many moments that made us proud to be a part of this community, both here in Baltimore and throughout the state. Here are a few of our favorites.
