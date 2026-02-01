Baltimore County detectives are investigating a police-involved shooting this weekend in the Overlea area.

Police officers responded to Hazelwood Inn, an Italian-American restaurant near a skatepark and a baseball field, for reports of a shots fired in the parking lot. The man had flee by the time officers arrived, said Anthony Shelton, a department spokesperson.

Officers learned the man had gone down the road on Hazelwood Avenue, Shelton said. They found the armed man near Charlie’s Convenience Store, about two-tenths of a mile from the inn, Shelton said.

The man refused to drop his weapon, according to the police, and he was injured. It’s unclear how the man was injured, and Shelton did not provide further information.

The man was transported to an area hospital for treatment. Four officers involved were placed on administrative leave, according to Shelton.