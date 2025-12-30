Baltimore County police are investigating after emergency personnel found a man dead in a burning car in Dundalk, officials announced.

Baltimore County fire and police personnel responded to a vehicle fire near Dundalk Avenue and Peach Orchard and Bullneck roads Monday night, officials said in a news release.

Though firefighters extinguished the blaze, fire officials confirmed via email that the person in the burning vehicle died.

Baltimore County police deemed the death suspicious and said autopsy results are pending.

The man’s death comes a couple weeks after 44-year-old William Bobo was found dead in the vicinity of Parkville Shopping Center. In Bobo’s case, police said they did not suspect foul play.