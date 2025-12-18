Baltimore County Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man’s body was found Wednesday in Parkville.

Police responded to the scene near Harford Road and Taylor Avenue just before 1 p.m., Anthony Shelton, a department spokesperson, said in an email.

Shelton said police don’t suspect foul play. The man’s body was transported to Maryland’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the cause and manner of his death to be determined, Shelton said.

The person who made the discovery was a driver who was delivering to a nearby business. There is no information that indicates they knew each other, police said.

The area is near the Parkville Shopping Center, a strip mall anchored by a Giant store and other retailers, including Chipotle, Petco and Walgreens.