Baltimore County Police found three people dead in a Catonsville home Thursday.

Officers responded to a call to “check on subject” around 3:30 p.m., officials said.

Upon arrival at the 700 block of Wilton Farm Drive, in a neighborhood populated by single-family duplexes, police found three people shot in one of the homes.

Detectives are on the scene investigating, officials said, and could not immediately answer questions, such as the decedents’ relationship to one another.

Detectives did say they are not seeking additional suspects and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Baltimore County crime data shows there have been 21 victims of homicide this year.