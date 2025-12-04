A Baltimore County Fire Department employee is being investigated after he allegedly masturbated and urinated in shared common spaces inside the county’s fire stations, according to two sources familiar with the investigation.

Additionally, the employee in question allegedly posted videos of those acts to his pages on subscriber-only websites, including OnlyFans, as well as free social media pages.

Baltimore County Councilman Julian Jones told The Banner the County Council has not been officially briefed about what happened, but said he heard about the details of the investigation from former colleagues in the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

“It’s called a firehouse because the firefighters basically live there,” Jones said. “You spend a lot of time waiting, and you should feel comfortable that this place is safe, and we need to anything in our power to make it so.”

The employee’s actions forced the department to initiate “hazmat cleaning” across all fire stations and offices, Fire Chief Joseph Dixon wrote in a Wednesday email to staff.

“We have actively consulted with Baltimore County’s health officer, as well as other experts, and understand that even if these allegations are substantiated, the risk to employees is minimal to none,” he wrote in a copy of the email reviewed by The Banner. “While the science indicates very little risk, the comfort and peace of mind of our team is more valuable.”

Dixon also wrote that the employee is no longer in the workplace.

What was the alleged misconduct?

Individuals familiar with the investigation told The Banner that there are screenshots of thumbnails from the employee’s videos that show various indecent acts, including masturbating and urinating on fire equipment, food items and ice boxes.

Jones said the employee’s behavior was both “bizarre” and “unbelievable” and he would encourage County Executive Kathy Klausmeier to ensure the department’s safety.

“The administration needs to step up and do what is necessary,” he said.

Baltimore County Councilman Pat Young said he appreciated Dixon’s commitment to sanitizing all department facilities and equipment.

The Catonsville Democrat added that he was disturbed.

“I share the public’s shock and deep concern over the disturbing actions reported within our fire department. This behavior is an unacceptable violation of our community’s trust and the standards we expect from our public safety employees,” Young said.

A county spokesperson did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

No one will comment

Spokespeople for the county’s police and fire departments confirmed both agencies are pursuing investigations into this incident but declined to name the employee or offer any additional details.

Sgt. Brady McCormick, a spokesperson for the Maryland Transportation Authority, confirmed that MDTA police officers assisted Baltimore County police in an incident involving the employee Tuesday but did not arrest the person.

Steve Redmer, president of Baltimore County firefighters union IAFF Local 1311, declined to comment, citing the ongoing police investigation.

Banner reporter Rona Kobell contributed to this story.