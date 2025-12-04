Baltimore County Fire Chief Joseph Dixon informed staff on Wednesday that an employee under investigation for alleged misconduct is “not in the workplace at this time” and the department will be “hazmat cleaning” all fire stations and offices.

Authorities have declined to say why the employee, whom they have not identified, is under investigation or how his actions created an environment requiring sanitization.

Dixon previously indicated to staff that the employee had soiled department equipment.

“We have actively consulted with Baltimore County’s health officer, as well as other experts, and understand that even if these allegations are substantiated, the risk to employees is minimal to none,” Dixon wrote in the staff email, a copy of which was obtained by The Banner. “While the science indicates very little risk, the comfort and peace of mind of our team is more valuable.”

Baltimore County Police spokesperson Joy Lepola-Stewart confirmed this week that the department was investigating allegations involving the employee but did not explain why.

“Because the case remains open, we are limited in the information that can be provided at this time,” Lepola-Stewart said in a written statement. “Additionally, the Department will consult with the State’s Attorney’s Office if necessary.”

The fire department is also investigating the employee, said Travis Francis, the agency’s bureau chief. But he did not address specific questions.

“In response to reports of this employee’s alleged misconduct, the matter is now under the review of multiple investigative entities,” Dixon wrote in Wednesday’s email.

Sgt. Brady McCormick, a spokesperson for the Maryland Transportation Authority, confirmed that MDTA police officers assisted Baltimore County Police in an incident involving the employee Tuesday but did not arrest the person.

Hazmat cleanups typically require identifying, containing, removing or treating biological, chemical, radiological or physical hazardous materials.

This includes biological waste, blood, communicable disease and harmful substances such as asbestos and lead.

In his email to staff titled “Update - Situational Awareness,” Dixon wrote that the department is addressing employees’ concerns about their work environment.

“We have initiated the following measures,” Dixon wrote.

Hazmat cleaning of all career stations and fire department offices in the Public Safety Building.

Replacement of ice machines at stations.

Providing team members with access to the police department’s peer support team.

Deployment of additional crisis management behavioral health support to affected stations.

The fire chief noted that he had attached a safety guide from the Baltimore County Department of Health for anyone worried about “possible workplace exposure.”

Dixon reiterated that his main concern was to ensure all members of the department “feel informed, supported, and safe.”

Steve Redmer, president of Baltimore County firefighters union IAFF Local 1311, declined comment.

He has said he is “aware of reports of a fire department employee allegedly engaging in unacceptable behavior at work.”

In his email Wednesday, Dixon encouraged affected employees to make use of the county’s free health testing and access counseling through Stevenson University.

Anyone who witnessed or is a victim of any crimes should contact Baltimore County Police, he said.