Baltimore County Police are investigating a county Fire Department employee for alleged misconduct that happened on the job, officials said.

Fire Chief Joseph Dixon told employees in an email Monday that a member of the department was under investigation but offered no additional details.

“While situations like this can prompt curiosity or speculation, I strongly urge everyone to respect the investigative process, avoid seeking out information or content related to the matter, and uphold the presumption of innocence,” Dixon wrote in the email, a copy of which was obtained by The Banner.

Police department spokesperson Joy Lepola-Stewart confirmed that the department was investigating allegations involving an employee, but did not explain why.

“Because the case remains open, we are limited in the information that can be provided at this time,” she said in a written statement. “Additionally, the Department will consult with the State’s Attorney’s Office if necessary.”

Sgt. Brady McCormick, a spokesperson for the Maryland Transit Authority Police, confirmed that MDTA officers assisted Baltimore County Police in an incident involving the employee on Tuesday.

He added, however, that the agency did not arrest the employee.

Lepola-Stewart did not address whether the county police department arrested the employee or planned to do so.

Steve Redmer, president of Baltimore County Professional Fire Fighters IAFF Local 1311, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Tuesday.

But Redmer said in a statement to WBAL-TV that the union was “aware of reports of a fire department employee allegedly engaging in unacceptable behavior at work.”

“This alleged conduct would be a serious breach of trust and has no place in our department,” he said.

Travis Francis, the fire department’s bureau chief, confirmed his agency is also investigating the employee, but did not address specific questions.

“As a matter of policy, we do not comment on personnel issues,” he wrote in a statement. “We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism and ensuring the safety and well-being of all our members.

Dixon suggested in his email to staff that the Fire Department employee may have compromised the agency’s equipment.

“Additionally, out of an abundance of caution, we are developing a plan to ensure that any equipment potentially associated with this matter is properly sanitized,” he wrote.

The alleged incidents have “understandably raised concern within our department,” Dixon wrote.

The chief encouraged employees to seek out counseling and peer support resources if they were distressed or in need of support.

“We are committed to maintaining a professional, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees, and we will address any concerns appropriately and with transparency,” Dixon told employees.

This is a developing story that will be updated when additional information is available.