Baltimore County officials are investigating the cause of a fire Monday night at the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Firefighters responded to the Dundalk treatment facility on Eastern Avenue around 7 p.m. More than 100 personnel were on the scene to hose down the machinery that was on fire, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire at 11:37 p.m., said the department spokesperson Travis Francis.

As of Monday night, there was no threat to the community and the water supply was safe for consumption, the department said. One firefighter was transported to the hospital with minor injuries after a slip and fall.

The Back River Wastewater treatment plant serves about 1.3 million Baltimore city and county residents, according to the Baltimore City Department of Public Works. State regulators took control of the plant in 2022, after an inspection by the Maryland Department of the Environment revealed extensive maintenance problems, multiple permit violations and sewage discharges.

Advocates with Blue Water Baltimore and its attorneys at the Chesapeake Legal Alliance also sued the treatment plant for water pollution violations. The lawsuit was dismissed after the city agreed to a consent decree in November 2023, which included a hefty fine.

An on-site explosion damaged a facility on the site of the treatment plant in 2023. Gas-fed fires destabilized the building, which was used by contractor Synagro to convert waste into agricultural pellets. The building housed 12,000 gallons of thermal oil at the time.

This is a developing story.