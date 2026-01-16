A firefighter delivered a healthy baby Friday morning on Interstate 270 in Rockville.

It’s a girl.

A “good start to the day’s shift,” said David Pazos, an assistant fire chief with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.

The firefighter who delivered the baby is a new mom herself. “I’m sure,” Pazos said, that she “could relate to the patient.”

Dispatchers sent emergency workers to the southbound side of the interstate at about 7 a.m., near the Falls Road exit, for an “imminent birth.”

A man told the crew that his wife was in labor in the front seat and the child was delivered shortly afterward, Pazos said.

Mother and baby were taken to a nearby hospital.

Delivering babies is part of firefighters’ training and roadside births are rare but not exceedingly rare, said Pazos, who has 32 years on the job.

“This wouldn’t be the first time in my career a baby was delivered on the highway,” he said.