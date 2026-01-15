The bounty of Chinese food in Rockville keeps growing.

Xi’an Famous Foods, which started in 2005 in the food court of a New York basement mall, announced Thursday that it will open its first Maryland outpost.

“In 2026, as a 20-year-old, still-family-owned business, supported by sales (with no investors or franchisees), we are excited to open our first company-owned Maryland location in Rockville,” said Jason Wang, Xi’an’s CEO, in a news release.

“We hope to be open by mid-2026 to share our food based on beloved family recipes.”

The eatery will be located at 12031 Rockville Pike in the Montrose Crossing shopping center next to Rasa and Five Guys. It will be the second Xi’an location in the D.C. metro area but the first with a dedicated dining area.

The company opened a takeout- and pickup-only spot in Alexandria, Virginia last year and has similar operations in Boston and Philadelphia, in addition to its more than 20 locations across New York City.

The eatery specializes in cuisine from Xi’an, the capital of the Shaanxi province in Northwestern China, which blends Chinese cooking with influences from its Muslim population.

Some of the restaurant’s signature dishes include a stewed pork burger, which nestles pork belly in a house-made crispy flatbread akin to an English muffin. The liang pi “cold-skin noodles” stirs up a chilled wheat flour noodle with ingredients such as snappy bean sprouts, spongy seitan cubes and tangy vinegar.

Their spicy cumin lamb noodles, which the restaurant’s owner says made the late food personality Anthony Bourdain a fan, is a standout. Chunks of lamb are soaked in a fiery cumin and chili powder and mixed with the signature biang biang noodles — the name comes from the percussive sound of slapping the hand-pulled noodles on a table.

Xi’an Famous Foods would be following the lead of Nan Xiang Soup Dumplings, another New York transplant, which opened in Montgomery Mall in October.