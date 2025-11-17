Anne Arundel County Police are activating speed cameras near several schools in South County starting Monday.

Police officials said in a news release that the move represents an expansion of their countywide initiative to “help reduce vehicle speeds and promote safer driving habits in the vicinity of our schools.”

The speed cameras will be placed near the following schools:

Tracey’s Elementary on Deale Road in Tracys Landing

Central Middle on Central Avenue in Edgewater

Southern Middle on Solomons Island Road in Lothian

Southern High on Solomons Island Road in Harwood

Davidsonville Elementary on West Central Avenue in Davidsonville

Though the cameras are being activated Monday, the county says it won’t begin issuing citations until after a 15-day warning period.

In effect from 6 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, the cameras will snap pictures of speeding vehicles’ license plates. The owners of vehicles caught traveling 12 or more mph over the speed limit will be issued $40 citations.

The five new cameras bring the county’s network of them to 41. Some cameras are located in neighborhoods.