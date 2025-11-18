When the manager of a new burrito restaurant in Edgewater told a man working the grill on Saturday to “go faster,” the employee punched his boss, knocking him to the ground, police said in court documents.

Then, the employee, Marquette Davon Ball, grabbed a 3 1/2-inch knife, stabbed his manager in the abdomen and ran out the back door of Bubbakoo’s Burritos, which opened earlier this month, officers wrote in charging documents.

Anne Arundel County Police officers arrived shortly after someone in the restaurant called 911 at 1:42 p.m. Saturday. They found the manager lying on the ground behind the counter, police spokesman Marc Limansky said. The officers provided aid to the manager until the county Fire Department could take him to the Maryland Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore.

“The injuries seem to be severe but essentially they ended up being non-life-threatening because he is stable,” Limansky said Tuesday.

Limansky added Ball had been communicating with his mother, who told police he remained in the area of the burrito restaurant. Officers found the suspect hiding in the dumpster behind Nova Sushi Bar, arresting him and taking him to the Jennifer Road Detention Center in Annapolis.

Ball’s mother could not be reached for comment.

Charging documents say employees at the restaurant told investigators what happened, and that they corroborated witness accounts with security camera footage.

Ball, 29, of Annapolis, is charged with one count each of attempted first- and second-degree murder, first-degree assault and concealing a dangerous weapon. He also faces two counts of second-degree assault, with charging documents alleging Ball struck the manager’s wife before pulling out a knife and stabbing him.

He is being represented by the Office of the Public Defender. A spokesperson there did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

Online court records show Ball’s attorneys asked a judge to order an evaluation of his competency to stand trial, suggesting they are concerned a mental health condition could prevent him from being able to assist in his own defense or understand the charges against him.