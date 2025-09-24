Having incorrectly reported unofficial election day results for two candidates and with another race decided by four votes, Annapolis elections officials have decided to audit their primary election by hand-counting every ballot cast.

It’s unclear if any candidate called for the audit, which is set to happen at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections office in Glen Burnie.

Eileen Leahy, chair of the Annapolis Board of Canvassers, said in a statement that “the integrity of City elections is our highest priority.”

“While the certification process worked as intended and the correct outcome was reported, we believe a full hand count audit will provide additional assurance to voters and demonstrate our commitment to transparency and accuracy,” Leahy said. “We appreciate our partnership with the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections and their willingness to demonstrate these values to both candidates and voters.”

The decision to hand-count ballots comes after an election night snafu.

In the Democratic primary for Ward 6, the city released unofficial results suggesting stay-at-home father Craig Cussimanio had an almost 2-to-1 lead over community advocate Diesha Contee. In fact, it was Contee who had taken the lead.

When officials were done tallying mail-in ballots, Contee had won with about 60% of the vote.

The closest call, however, came in the Democratic primary for Ward 4.

Retired Anne Arundel County government employee Janice Elaine Allsup-Johnson defeated Coren Eve Makell, who worked in outgoing Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley’s administration, by just four votes.

Allsup-Johnson secured 144 votes, compared to 140 for Makell.

The city said the county elections board, which administers its voting, has implemented “new safeguards” for November’s general election, including “on-site verification of results at the County facility on election night, immediate tape audits by election judges, and more robust checks before releasing unofficial results.”