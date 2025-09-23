Annapolis hardware store owner Jared Littmann defeated longtime Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles in the Democratic primary election to face off against Republican Bob O’Shea to become the city’s next mayor in November’s general election.

The city released official voting results Tuesday for the five contested primaries, a week after polls closed. All Republican candidates ran uncontested.

Littmann maintained the approximately 2-to-1 lead he built during in-person voting, securing almost 2,600 votes compared to just shy of 1,300 for Pindell Charles.

In facing O’Shea, Littmann holds an advantage because Democrats significantly outnumber Republicans in Annapolis. The winner will succeed term-limited Mayor Gavin Buckley, a Democrat who has served as the city’s top official for eight years.

Reached by phone, Littmann said he was “awfully excited” about his victory and to “have the confirmation that there is support for the messaging.”

He said his campaign was preparing to begin door knocking for the general election and downplayed the advantage of being a Democrat.

“The reality is there is such a variety of people who consider themselves Democrats,” said Littmann, adding that he believes voters value fiscal responsibility and championing social issues. “The campaign that I will be running will be trying to demonstrate the strengths I have in both of those worlds: looking out for everybody in Annapolis, trying to make all residents’ lives better, at the same time I have a clear view for fiscal responsibility.”

Littmann emphasized that the next mayor will inherit the City Dock restoration project and the class action lawsuit filed by residents of Annapolis’ mold-ridden public housing. As a lawyer and engineer, he described himself as being well-equipped for those challenges.

“I will be focused like a laser on the very important issues we have before us, which are monumental in our city’s history,” Littmann said.

Pindell Charles conceded in a statement.

“The voters have spoken,” Pindell Charles said. “And I respect the will of the voters as well as the process.”

Littmann credited Pindell Charles for running a “spirited, respectful” campaign.

“I have great respect for Rhonda,” he said, touting her more than a decade of service on the City Council. “She has a lot to be proud of and should hold her head up high for all that she has done for Annapolis.”

In the packed race to represent downtown — Ward 1 — on the City Council, incumbent Harry Huntley prevailed. With 481 votes, Huntley earned approximately 51% of the vote in the five-person Democratic field. The next closest candidate, attorney Kathleen McDermott, secured about 31% of votes.

In a statement, Huntley congratulated his opponents for “well-run races that gave voice to those who don’t always feel like city government is working for them.” He also said he hoped to earn the support of residents who voted for his opponents.

“Our campaign is grateful to have won the Democratic primary with an outright majority of votes,” Huntley said. “We ran a campaign unapologetically on moving the city forward, and voters enthusiastically embraced that energy, expertise, and positive vision. Thank you to my wife and family, our incredible campaign team, and every Ward One resident who trusted me with your vote.”

Huntley faces independent Tom Krieck in the general election.

In Ward 3, Keanuú Smith-Brown, a longtime figure in local government, defeated Debbie Odum in the primary to succeed Pindell Charles. With 340 ballots cast for him, Smith-Brown secured about 81% of the vote.

It’s unclear whether Smith-Brown faces an opponent from another party in November.

in the primary for Ward 4, Janice Elaine Allsup-Johnson, a retired Anne Arundel County government employee, narrowly defeated Coren Eve Makell, who worked in Buckley’s administration. Allsup-Johnson secured 144 votes, compared to 140 for Makell.

No Republicans ran in the primary. It’s unclear whether Allsup-Johnson will face anyone in November.

In Ward 6, longtime community advocate Diesha Contee defeated stay-at-home father Craig Cussimanio with approximately 60% of the 309 votes cast. Contee was asked by Alderman DaJuan Gay, who did not run for reelection after two terms, to run to replace him.

Contee faces Republican George Gallagher in the general election.