Annapolis hardware store owner Jared Littmann opened up a sizable lead over longtime Alderwoman Rhonda Pindell Charles in the Democratic primary for mayor, according to unofficial, in-person voting results.

The city reported Tuesday night that Littman, a former alderman, held a nearly 2-1 lead over Pindell Charles. But the outcome won’t be known for days.

Approximately 1,600 voters mailed in their ballots, and official canvassing won’t take place until Tuesday Sept. 23.

The winner of the Democratic primary for mayor will face Republican businessman Bob O’Shea in the general election. O’Shea ran uncontested in his party’s primary but faces an uphill battle in November because Democrats substantially outnumber Republicans in Annapolis.

The victor in the general election will succeed two-term Mayor Gavin Buckley.

Littman thanks the crowd at the Seasalt Annapolis on Tuesday night. (Rick Hutzell/The Banner)

Littman, surrounded by 200 supporters and family members at the posh Seasalt Annapolis restaurant, said he would not declare victory Tuesday night as results started to come in, citing the large number of mail-in ballots.

But he offered thanks to the invitation-only crowd with prepared remarks that sounded a lot like a victory speech. He said he would now turn his attention to voters who couldn’t take part in the Democratic primary and those who voted for Pindell Charles.

“This is not the finish line, it’s a milestone,” he told the gathering, which included two current members of the council, Rob Savidge and Brooks Schandelmeier.

Across Annapolis at the Pella Windows & Doors display gallery, Pindell Charles arrived shortly after the polls closed at 8 p.m. She said she would wait until all the ballots were counted before making a statement about the results.

But after a long day of waving to passing motorists and greeting voters near polling stations, the alderwoman said her campaign accomplished what she wanted to do.

Annapolis mayoral candidate Rhonda Pindell Charles at last week's debate. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Banner)

“I’ve been very intent that we were going to run a cordial campaign,” she said, surrounded by a handful of family members, volunteers and supporters.

Both candidates said the day’s turnout was less than they hoped for, with fall-like temperatures and rain falling on the area most of the afternoon and evening.

Littmann had projected about 2,000 in-person voters, with another 2,000 mail-in votes.

In one of the more anticipated Democratic primaries, the race to represent downtown on the City Council, incumbent Alderman Harry Huntley was comfortably ahead of four challengers, with attorney Katie McDermott the next closest candidate.

Read more about the candidates for office in Annapolis here.

Rick Hutzell contributed to this report.