An audit of last week’s Democratic primary election in Annapolis confirmed the results that the city released Tuesday.

Elections officials gathered Thursday morning at the Anne Arundel County Board of Elections, which administers city elections, in Glen Burnie to hand-count the thousands of ballots cast in the Sept. 16 primary.

Their work confirmed the results released Tuesday for the five contested Democratic races. No Republicans faced challengers in the primary.

The decision to audit the primary followed an election night mishap in which the city flipped the unofficial results for candidates in Ward 6.

That night, the city released tallies suggesting stay-at-home father Craig Cussimanio had an almost 2-to-1 lead over community advocate Diesha Contee. In fact, it was Contee who had taken the lead.

Thursday’s hand-count confirmed Contee prevailed with approximately 60% of the vote.

“We apologize to all the candidates and especially Ms. Contee and Mr. Cussimanio for the error,” said Eileen Leahy, chair of the Annapolis Board of Canvassers, in a statement. “We found the error through our normal procedures, and remedied the mistake, then we expeditiously conducted the audit to give voters and candidates confidence in the outcome.”

Officials also affirmed the result of the closest City Council race, which was decided by four votes.

In Ward 4, retired Anne Arundel County government employee Janice Elaine Allsup-Johnson defeated Coren Eve Makell, who worked in outgoing Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley’s administration. Allsup-Johnson secured 144 votes compared to 140 for Makell.

Makell conceded in a Facebook post when the results were originally reported Tuesday.

Elections officials pledged they already had implemented various measures to avoid another snafu in November’s general election.

The recount took about 2 1/2 hours and cost an estimated $1,300. The county board of elections , which administers city elections, picked up the tab.