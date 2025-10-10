Annapolis police have arrested a man for the 1989 fatal shooting of Garnet Elizabeth Griffith, a killing that had stumped investigators for more than three decades.

William Eugene Cook Jr., 52, of West Washington Street, now faces murder, rape and assault charges. He has a bail hearing Friday morning in Annapolis District Court.

Online court records do not list an attorney for Cook.

It’s unclear how investigators identified him as a suspect in the 36-year-old homicide, as the Annapolis Police Department revealed few details in a Friday news release. Officials did not return phone calls immediately.

Annapolis Police Chief Ed Jackson lauded the arrest in a statement, giving special kudos to the cold case squad he created.

“The arrest in this case is a testament to the unwavering commitment of our detectives, both past and present, to seeking justice for every victim,” Jackson said.

According to police, officers responding to a 911 call on Jan. 12, 1989, arrived at a residence on Kensington Way. The news release did not say what time they were summoned to the crime scene, but said officers found Griffith dead.

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined she died from a gunshot wound, police said.

Jackson said the case should represent hope to those with unsolved cases in Annapolis.

“This arrest brings some measure of closure to the victim’s family, and it shows our community that we will never stop fighting for justice,” Jackson said. “To all of the families still grieving from any open cold case, we will continue to investigate those and do everything in our power to bring those persons responsible for their murders to justice!”

This article may be updated.