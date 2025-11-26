Firefighters rescued an Amtrak passenger who fell between train cars at the Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport’s rail station Tuesday, officials said.

Representatives from the local fire union shared on Facebook that firefighters got the call around 2:30 p.m. to rescue the unidentified individual who fell onto the train tracks.

Jonathan Dean, a spokesperson for BWI, said the person was treated at the scene and transported to Maryland Shock Trauma Center. The fall prompted a response from Maryland Transport Authority Police and airport and Anne Arundel County fire crews, Dean said.

Lt. Brian Christopher, a spokesperson for the Anne Arundel County Fire Department, confirmed that they sent mutual aid units to the scene. Representatives for MDTA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jason Abrams, an Amtrak spokesperson, said a hold was placed on Amtrak trains at BWI just before 3 p.m. for roughly 15 minutes while emergency personnel rescued the passenger. Train services have since resumed, Abrams said.

The fall comes as more than 1.5 millions Marylanders are traveling for Thanksgiving — nearly 29,000 of whom are doing so by train, bus or other modes. Amtrak said in a news release last week they were expecting a boost in travelers for a second year in a row — particularly in the Baltimore region, where the company saw a 3% bump in train riders.