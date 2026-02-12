An Amazon driver helped a woman escape her home in Harford County after a fire broke out on her front porch, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

About 35 firefighters responded to the 100 block of Creek View Court in Street around 11:13 a.m. on Wednesday for a single-alarm fire at a home. Whiteford and Bel Air Volunteer Fire companies contained the fire within 20 minutes.

The 84-year-old woman was in her basement by herself when she saw smoke through a window, according to the state fire marshal. Her dog was barking as she went upstairs to investigate.

Flames were burning on the front porch through the front door. The woman let two cats out of her back door and tried to exit through a side sliding-glass door.

An Amazon driver, who had spotted the fire and called 911, saw the woman trying to escape and helped her, pulling her out of the house, according to the fire marshal. The dog ran out, too.

Amazon didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information about the driver.

The cause of the fire was discarded woodstove ashes, according to the fire department.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal said ashes and coals take longer to cool than many people realize. Residents should not store ashes inside a house, deck or garage.

The best way to store cooled ashes is in a tightly covered metal container that is kept outside at least 10 feet from a home. The office also recommends pouring water into the container.

Three people were displaced due to the fire, with damages estimated at around $250,000, according to the fire marshal.