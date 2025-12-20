Baltimore officials are investigating the partial collapse of an abandoned home in Park Circle that neighbors say they have complained about before.

The Baltimore City Fire Department responded to 3628 Cottage Ave. at 6:47 p.m. Friday to find the back of the home had collapsed, officials shared in a Facebook post. No one was injured, fire officials said.

Neighbors living on both sides of the abandoned home had to be evacuated.

By Saturday afternoon, the yellow tape surrounding what was left of the home’s masonry had loosened. Black smoke stained the wooden porch cover and parts of the home to the right of it.

The front door was boarded up with a yellow slip on it warning it was condemned and to be demolished. Through the front window, a chandelier could be seen hanging and shining amid wood damage.

Toward the back of the home, where fire officials said the collapse happened, the second floor drooped, a closet with clothes inside and a mirror on it popped out, bricks and wood lay scattered.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management and the Department of Housing and Community Development are investigating. Neither agency could be reached for comment Saturday.

A woman who lives a few homes down heard the collapse just before 7 p.m. She requested to remain anonymous for professional purposes.

“It sounded like a bomb kind of going off, and I was like, ‘What is that?’” the woman said.

She could see the collapse from a window in the home she’s owned for 15 years. The Park Circle resident said she and other neighbors had complained about the house, which she says has been abandoned for five years.

Online records show the Department of Housing and Community Development has cited the property five times in recent years — as recently as March — for code and registration violations.

It seems to her no one had responded to their concerns — until Friday.

“My hope is that they actually knock the rest of it down and clean it up,” she said. “The way it’s sitting right now, one snow, the rest of it’s gone come down. They gotta do something about that house, or it’s going to affect all of us.”

Beyond it being an eyesore, she’s concerned about rodents from there infecting nearby homes. She has an exterminator coming to her house next week and has the support of her cat, Lamontavious, otherwise.

Banner reporter Hallie Miller contributed reporting to this article.