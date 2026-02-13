A 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in the ankle with a relative’s gun in a West Baltimore home, police said.

Baltimore Police responded to the home in the 700 block of Wilbron Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Thursday and found the wounded toddler. The 3-year-old was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said in a news release.

Police said charges against the toddler’s 17-year-old relative who owned the gun are pending. A spokesperson for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office said the incident remains under investigation, and they typically wouldn’t share anything about a juvenile case unless the youth is tried as an adult.

A person has to be 21 or older, a resident and must complete a firearms safety training course to get a handgun qualification license and legally own a gun in Maryland, according to state law. Baltimore Police could not say how the 17-year-old got the gun.

There have been 31 non-fatal shootings in the city so far this year compared to 29 around the same time in 2025, according to Baltimore Police. Last year, there were 311 nonfatal shootings in Baltimore, a 24% decline from 2024. The city has marked historic reductions in crime, particularly in homicides, for the last three years.