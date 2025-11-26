A landlord on the Eastern Shore must pay more than $2.49 million as part of a lawsuit that alleged he preyed on vulnerable women who were unhoused or at risk of homelessness and engaged in gender discrimination, a judge ruled this week.

In an order on Monday, Wicomico County Circuit Judge Matthew A. Maciarello granted a request from the Maryland Office of the Attorney General to rule against Eric Sessoms and Mt Vernon Group LLC after they failed to participate in the lawsuit. The case had been set to go to trial on Dec. 1.

Maciarello awarded compensation to 17 women ranging from $85,000 to $305,000.

He also assessed $170,000 in civil penalties and ordered Sessoms and Mt Vernon Group LLC to pay more than $111,000 to cover the cost of the investigation and lawsuit.

Sessom cannot work in the residential rental industry in any capacity, Maciarello ruled.

“This $2.49 million judgment puts predatory landlords on notice that we will hold them accountable,” Maryland Attorney General Anthony Brown said in a statement. “No one should have to endure sexual harassment to keep a roof over their head.”

Brown held a news conference in 2024 to discuss the case, which was the first lawsuit his office brought after obtaining the authority to enforce federal, state and local civil rights laws.

Sessoms started acting as a landlord in Wicomico, Somerset and Worcester counties as early as 2018. He could not be reached for comment.

The lawsuit alleged that Sessoms subjected tenants to unwelcome, severe or pervasive sexual harassment. He offered to reduce rent in exchange for sex, the complaint asserted, asked tenants to date him, sought hugs and kisses and entered their homes without permission or for no legitimate reason.

The supervising attorney of the Lower Eastern Shore Office of Maryland Legal Aid, the state’s largest provider of free civil legal services, Jamie Miliman, first uncovered the wrongdoing.

In a statement, Miliman said the ruling “sends a clear message that exploiting tenants, especially those already facing hardship, will not be tolerated.”

Miliman said the nonprofit organization remains resolute in its mission to make sure tenants and other vulnerable members of the community are protected and feel safe in their homes.

“While this is an important victory, our work is far from over,” Miliman said. “We will continue to stand with our community and work tirelessly to help ensure this kind of exploitation never happens again.”