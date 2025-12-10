Baltimore housing authorities have issued an emergency notice to condemn and demolish a Mount Vernon apartment building in embattled real estate developer Brandon Chasen’s portfolio.

The 10-unit apartment building at 8 E. Eager St. was marked “unsafe and dangerous” Dec. 6 by the Department of Housing and Community Development.

It is at least the second Chasen building to be condemned — and the latest sign of fallout from Chasen’s bankruptcy saga.

A limited liability company controlled by Chasen took ownership of the apartment building in Mount Vernon in late 2023, according to business and property records. The purchase price is not disclosed in public records.

The arm of Chasen Cos. maintains ownership but has relinquished its rights to collect profits from rents, security deposits and other income. That right has been transferred to the current noteholder, Protective Life Insurance Co., to compensate for Chasen Cos.’ “outstanding indebtedness” to the lender, according to 2024 property records.

Chasen Cos., once named as one of the fastest-growing workplaces in the U.S., has faced mounting financial problems since mid-2023, when it shrunk the size of its staff and began to scale back national expansion plans.

A raft of lawsuits alleging non-payment have dogged the company since mid-2024, and the company was forced into Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy earlier this year. Chasen himself has also agreed to enter Chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy.

The former headquarters for Chasen Cos. at 1511 Eastern Ave. in Fells Point was condemned in September, The Banner previously reported. Chasen indicated he would move into that building when renovations were completed and would pay $2,000 to live there. (He later told the court that he is mostly living in Costa Rica.)

Meanwhile, his unraveling has ensnared hundreds of housing units in Baltimore, many in densely populated neighborhoods such as Fells Point and Mount Vernon.

Unfinished construction projects are sitting vacant, businesses have racked up massive bills and investors are demanding their funds back.