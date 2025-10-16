Brandon Chasen is rarely in Baltimore these days.

Chasen, a flashy developer who’s seen the high-profile unraveling of his real estate firm, Chasen Cos., said during a bankruptcy hearing Thursday that he’s spending time in Costa Rica, doing a bit of consulting and teaching surf lessons.

He estimated he spent two-thirds of the past month in the Central American country with his girlfriend, who runs a health-and-wellness business.

When Chasen was last in court, he reported that he’d be living in what used to be the headquarters of his real estate empire on Eastern Avenue in Fells Point. But that building has been condemned.

Pressed about his living situation, Chasen estimated that in the past month he’d been in Maryland for five days.

“I don’t have an address right now in Baltimore,” Chasen testified in the Edward A. Garmatz U.S. Courthouse. “I’ve been kind of all over the place.”

Chasen, 39, who wore a white designer sweater and Air Jordan IV sneakers, answered questions under oath for an additional two hours during a hearing in his namesake company’s bankruptcy case.

The meeting of creditors is set to resume Dec. 16.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Nancy V. Alquist in April granted a petition from three creditors to force Chasen Construction LLC into Chapter 11 reorganization bankruptcy.

Chasen has separately entered Chapter 7 liquidation bankruptcy and reported that he owes more than $71 million.

In a wide-ranging interview last year with The Banner, before his company’s financial distress became clear, Chasen nodded to Taylor Swift, saying he was in a spiritual, self-care, cold-plunge sort of era.

During the hearing, bankruptcy trustee Roger Schlossberg grilled Chasen on issues ranging from why the company purged email accounts to how it managed investments.

Chasen testified that he has no involvement in his girlfriend’s business. He’s separated from his wife, Catherine.

Schlossberg said a meeting of creditors is broad and noted “there’s a lot of money missing in this case.”

The trustee pressed Chasen for his girlfriend’s name.

“What’s her name?” Schlossberg asked.

“I’m not going to answer that,” Chasen replied.

“Yeah, you are,” Schlossberg responded.

“No, I’m not,” Chasen answered.

Chasen Construction’s attorney, Brent Strickland, later interjected. “Why do you want to know that? What’s the reason?” he asked.

Schlossberg eventually agreed that Chasen could provide that information in writing.

Later, Schlossberg revisited the topic of Costa Rica.

“You told us that you are traveling frequently to Costa Rica. How are you financing this lifestyle?” Schlossberg asked.

“I wouldn’t say I’m financing a lifestyle,” Chasen replied.

He said he’s done consulting on the side for developers in Costa Rica and also taught surf lessons. In the last three months, Chasen estimated his income has been $3,000-$5,000.

Chasen said he has stopped using credit cards but recently opened a bank account with Banco Lifese, a Nicaraguan financial services company with branches in Costa Rica.

He said he’s also living off money from his 401(k) plan that he liquidated.

When asked if he intends to establish residency in Costa Rica, Chasen said he does not know.