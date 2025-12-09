Annapolis Alderwoman Karma O’Neill on Monday introduced a resolution that would enact a 12-month moratorium on new short-term rentals in the city.

It’s the first significant legislation that will be considered by the new City Council.

“My constituents, overwhelmingly, are concerned about what short-term rentals are doing to their neighborhoods,” O’Neill said during Monday night’s meeting.

The resolution is co-sponsored by Mayor Jared Littmann, who presided over his first meeting. While campaigning this fall, Littmann said a moratorium on short-term rentals would be part of his agenda for his first 100 days in office.

If passed, the resolution would impose a one-year moratorium on new licenses for short-term rentals in Annapolis. Specific dates — like the Annapolis Boat Show and Naval Academy graduation days — would be exempt. Renewals of existing short-term rental licenses would be permitted.

Owner-occupied rentals, defined as units where the owner lives at least six months out of the year, also would be exempt.

Littmann said he heard from people “over and over” during his mayoral campaign that people thought there were too many short-term rentals in the city.

He called a moratorium the “easier” step, and said more difficult work would come later, when city officials continue to regulate short-term rentals.

An impact report prepared by city staff said Annapolis could lose $103,500 in permit fees and occupancy taxes because of the moratorium.

Multiple property owners and managers spoke against the moratorium during Monday night’s meeting, saying the city risked losing tax revenue and other investments from people living in short-term rentals.

Some speakers also said the city should wait to assess the impact of recently passed restrictions.

O’Neill said she understood some of those concerns, and reiterated that the resolution would allow for the renewal of existing licensed rentals, as well as permit licenses for owner-occupied rentals.

The council restricted short-term rentals in October, limiting the number of licensed units that could be on each city block. O’Neill voted against the restriction, saying at the time she thought the city was already failing to enforce the rules around rental licensing.

An August report by the city’s Department of Planning and Zoning found that only half of the short-term rentals in Annapolis were properly licensed. The historic capital has long struggled with how to handle the growing number of homeowners seeking to rent out their properties on platforms like Airbnb or Vrbo.

Also Monday, Littmann introduced resolutions that would establish standing committees for the council’s 2026-30 term, an audit committee for that same time period, and a budget timeline for 2027. The items are scheduled for votes at the council’s January meeting.