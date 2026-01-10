A 23-year-old woman has been charged in connection with an August collision that resulted in the death of an 85-year-old Silver Spring woman.

Jesica Evelin Argueta of Silver Spring turned herself in Tuesday on an arrest warrant that charged her with manslaughter by vehicle due to gross negligence and related traffic offenses.

The charges stem from an Aug. 7 collision at the intersection of Randolph Road and Sherwood Forest Drive in Silver Spring.

Josephine Gieske was riding in the front passenger seat of a Toyota 4Runner. Argueta, driving a 2025 Toyota GR86, was weaving through morning rush-hour traffic as fast as 85 mph in a 40 mph zone before the crash, Montgomery County Police said.

Detectives from the police department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit determined Argueta’s car struck the 4Runner at about 67 mph. Gieske died from her injuries 15 days later, police said.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, the cause of death was subdural hematoma and traumatic brain injury.

The collision also involved a 2025 Buick Envista.

Argueta was released on a $15,000 personal bond Wednesday.