Montgomery County police and rescue services responded to a call about a shooting on Thursday evening in the 3000 block of Briggs Chaney Road in Fairland.

Officers found a man in the roadway next to an Exxon station with an apparent gunshot wound. Despite life-saving measures, he was later pronounced dead.

No suspect is in custody, according to police.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death.

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide and will release the victim’s name after notifying his family.

This is a developing story.