Police are investigating antisemitic and anti-Zionist vandalism discovered outside an Olney synagogue Tuesday.

A swastika and the acronym “AZAB,” which stands for “All Zionists Are Bastards,” were spray-painted on the building marker for the synagogue and across two printed banners, one of which read, “HATE HAS NO HOME HERE.”

The word “genocide” was scrawled across the other banner, which proclaimed support for Israel “IN ITS STRUGGLE FOR PEACE AND SECURITY.”

The sign and banners sat at the entrance to the driveway leading to the Georgia Avenue synagogue, Shaare Tefila Congregation. The building was not harmed.

Rabbi Jonah Layman, the spiritual leader of the synagogue, said he first heard about the vandalism from state Sen. Craig Zucker, a member of the congregation. The senator’s son, riding a bus to school, noticed the defaced sign and banners at the synagogue, where he had attended preschool, and informed his father.

“We took our lives for granted as American Jews over the past few decades, thinking we lived in a safe, loving society,” said Layman. “It doesn’t take much to cause hatred to come to the surface.”

Several Jewish groups denounced the vandalism.

Ron Halber, CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington, said in a statement that the defacing of the synagogue’s “banners and signs that promote messages of standing up to hate, and peace and security in Israel, is outrageous.”

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich and several members of the County Council also condemned the incident.

“Antisemitism is on the rise across the country, and incidents like this deepen the anxiety and pain felt by our Jewish neighbors,” Elrich said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the Montgomery County Police Department said detectives have gathered evidence in the incident. The synagogue’s security cameras were not pointed toward the signs, Layman said.

Jerome Kiewe, Shaare Tefila’s executive director, said the synagogue has taken down the banners, but will replace them and clean the sign.