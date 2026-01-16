Baltimore Police are investigating a triple shooting in a Lakeland shopping plaza that left one man dead Thursday and damaged parts of a nearby store.

Officers were called to the 2100 block of West Patapsco Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Thursday for reports of a shooting, police said in a news release. While there, police say they found three people shot.

One man, who has not been identified, had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said. Two others — a 24-year-old and a 38-year-old — each had one gunshot wound, police said.

No suspect has been arrested, nor are detectives clear about the connections, if any, between the three men, Lindsey Eldridge, a spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department, said in an email.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of Hollinswood Shopping Center, which houses nearly two dozen businesses, including LA Mart International Food, Planet Fitness and Hollins Beauty, and eateries such as Royal Farms, Popeyes and Sonic. A window at the Royal Farms was shattered and boarded up Friday, though no employees were injured, staffers said.

The plaza is owned by Broad Street Realty, a real estate company that owns grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties across Colorado, Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. The firm also owns Highlandtown Village Shopping Center in Baltimore and Cromwell Field Shopping Center in Glen Burnie. A spokesperson for Broad Street Realty did not immediately respond to The Banner’s request for comment.

The triple shooting in the Southwest Baltimore neighborhood comes on the heels of historic homicide declines in the city last year. Baltimore recorded 133 killings in 2025, a nearly 50-year low that shows gun violence here falling faster and further than other comparable cities.

“While we recognize the historic reductions from last year, we also know there were difficult days then, and no single year defines the work ahead of us,” Eldridge said. “We remain focused on targeted enforcement against those driving gun violence, strengthening investigative efforts to solve cases and hold offenders accountable, and working alongside our community and many partners.”

This is the seventh homicide in Baltimore this year, a slight increase from the two fatal shootings the city recorded around this same time last year, police department data shows.