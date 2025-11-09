Four teenagers were arrested Saturday and one charged with attempted murder following an assault and robbery at the Towson Town Center mall, Baltimore County Police said in a statement released Sunday.

The four youths taken into custody were described as being 14 to 17 years old. Three were released to their parents. The fourth, a 15-year-old who police have not identified, was charged as an adult with attempted murder. He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center.

County police said the incident involved a group of teenagers that was robbed and then assaulted at the mall, and that one of the victims was slashed with a screwdriver. That victim was treated on the scene and transported to a hospital, Baltimore County Police Detective Anthony Shelton Jr. said.

Officers responded and arrested the four teens around 8 p.m. near the intersection of Dulaney Valley Road and Fairmount Avenue. Police said they recovered a screwdriver from one of the teens.

Towson Town Center is a shopping mall on Dulaney Valley Road with more than 180 stores. Like many area malls, it bars unescorted children at certain times, requiring them to be accompanied by adults after 4 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The release issued by county police cited that rule specifically, saying the department will work with mall security to “ensure that its parental guidance policy is being adhered to.” Shelton confirmed the incident took place shortly before the arrests were made Saturday, which would have been well after the rule was in effect.

A representative of the mall’s owner, Brookfield Properties, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

In October, police arrested a 33-year-old man after he allegedly stabbed a woman more than a dozen times with a pocketknife in the Towson Town Center parking lot. That man was charged with attempted murder, in a case police have characterized as a domestic incident rather than a random act.